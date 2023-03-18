Lamborghini to launch entry-level Urus S in India soon

Lamborghini has announced that it is going to bring in the Urus S in India next month
This entry-level SUV will replace the current Urus available in the country
This new model is going to be launched on April 13
The Lamborghini Urus S has more power output compared to the ongoing Urus super SUV
Under the hood, it sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine
This power train is capable of creating output of 666hp and peak torque of 850 Nm
The engine is mated with an eigh-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox
The super SUV can touch 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds
It has a top speed of 305 kmph