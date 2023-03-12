Lamborghini targets these cities of India for growth

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 12, 2023

Lamborghini has gripped the top tier cities of India

Now, the luxury automaker is all set to focus on tier I and tier II cities of the country

The automaker believes these small cities will help in pushing the brand's growth

Lamborghini sees the rise of the first-generation entrepreneurs as a positive opportunity to increase sales number

Around 25% of the Italian automaker's business comes from these tier I and tier II cities

Lamborghini says cities such as Amritsar, Shillong, Lucknow, Udupi and Ajmer are contributing to a rising demand

The sales figures are mainly dominated by the super SUV, Urus

More than 80% of Urus owners are first time Lamborghini buyers
Read the drive review of Lamborghini Urus Performante
Click Here