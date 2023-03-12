Lamborghini targets these cities of India for growth

Lamborghini has gripped the top tier cities of India
Now, the luxury automaker is all set to focus on tier I and tier II cities of the country
The automaker believes these small cities will help in pushing the brand's growth
Lamborghini sees the rise of the first-generation entrepreneurs as a positive opportunity to increase sales number
Around 25% of the Italian automaker's business comes from these tier I and tier II cities
Lamborghini says cities such as Amritsar, Shillong, Lucknow, Udupi and Ajmer are contributing to a rising demand
The sales figures are mainly dominated by the super SUV, Urus
More than 80% of Urus owners are first time Lamborghini buyers