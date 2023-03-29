Lamborghini Revuelto is Aventador's replacement with 1000 hp

Lamborghini has unveiled its Aventador's replacement. It is called Revuelto.
Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a new naturally aspirated V12 that is paired with three electric motors
The engine produces 825 hp and maximum torque of 725 Nm
The new engine is lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder made by Lamborghini. It weighs 17 kg less than the Aventador's engine
There are two electric motors on the front axle and one on the rear axle
The combined power output stands at 1,015 hp
It is mated to a new 8-speed DCT gearbox
Lamborghini Revuelto can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph