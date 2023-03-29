Lamborghini Revuelto is Aventador's replacement with 1000 hp

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

Lamborghini has unveiled its Aventador's replacement. It is called Revuelto.

Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a new naturally aspirated V12 that is paired with three electric motors

The engine produces 825 hp and maximum torque of 725 Nm

The new engine is lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder made by Lamborghini. It weighs 17 kg less than the Aventador's engine

There are two electric motors on the front axle and one on the rear axle

The combined power output stands at 1,015 hp

It is mated to a new 8-speed DCT gearbox

Lamborghini Revuelto can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds

Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph
