Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato makes its mark on ice

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 21, 2023

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is exploring the Alpine's icy grounds 

Considered as the rally version of Huracan, this supercar comes with an updated Lamborghini Intergrated Vehicle Dynamics 

The car's Rally mode makes it highly efficient to tackle low grip surfaces

The supercar sports Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres which are specially-adapted for all terrains

Under the bonnet, it features a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine

It churns power output of 610 hp and peak torque of 565 Nm

The engine is mated with seven-speed dual clutch unit

Sterrato zooms to 100 kmph from zero in 3.4 seconds

The car offers a top speed of 260 kmph
Know more about this all-terrain Lmaborghini which is also available in India
Click Here