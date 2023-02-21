Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato makes its mark on ice

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is exploring the Alpine's icy grounds
Considered as the rally version of Huracan, this supercar comes with an updated Lamborghini Intergrated Vehicle Dynamics
The car's Rally mode makes it highly efficient to tackle low grip surfaces
The supercar sports Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres which are specially-adapted for all terrains
Under the bonnet, it features a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine
It churns power output of 610 hp and peak torque of 565 Nm
The engine is mated with seven-speed dual clutch unit
Sterrato zooms to 100 kmph from zero in 3.4 seconds
The car offers a top speed of 260 kmph