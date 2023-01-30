Lamborghini has set a high target in terms of sales for India in 2023
The luxury automaker is aiming to cross a century mark in sales this year
Lamborghini says it will be bringing its first hybrid model in the country in 2023
The brand shares there is no slowdown in its business in India till now
It also adds the production allocation for this year is already sold out in the country
Booked a Lambo? The average waiting to get the model is around 18 months
The Italians are also planning to hybridise their entire model range for India starting 2023
The company will bring the hybrid version of its super SUV, Urus next year
Also, it adds, look out for a completely new car with a new V10 hybrid engine in 2024