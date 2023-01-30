Lamborghini has big dreams for India this year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 30, 2023

Lamborghini has set a high target in terms of sales for India in 2023 

The luxury automaker is aiming to cross a century mark in sales this year

Lamborghini says it will be bringing its first hybrid model in the country in 2023

The brand shares there is no slowdown in its business in India till now 

It also adds the production allocation for this year is already sold out in the country  

Booked a Lambo? The average waiting to get the model is around 18 months  

The Italians are also planning to hybridise their entire model range for India starting 2023

The company will bring the hybrid version of its super SUV, Urus next year

Also, it adds, look out for a completely new car with a new V10 hybrid engine in 2024
