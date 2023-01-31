Lamborghini begins delivery of the most awesome Urus SUV yet

Lamborghini starts delivery of its Urus S model worldwide
The super SUV made its debut last year
The new model comes with new front bumper and softer lines
The iconic supercar maker offers style package configuration options with this SUV that allow customers to choose their preferred combinations
The super SUV, under the hood, flaunts a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine
The engine produces power output of 666 hp and peak torque of 850 Nm
The car sits on 21-inch alloy wheels that sports new design
The premium brand offers an upgraded interior with features like satellite connectivity, Apple CarPlay, digital car key among others
The super SUV offers a top speed of 305 kmph