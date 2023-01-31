Lamborghini begins delivery of the most awesome Urus SUV yet

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 31, 2023

Lamborghini starts delivery of its Urus S model worldwide

The super SUV made its debut last year

The new model comes with new front bumper and softer lines

The iconic supercar maker offers style package configuration options with this SUV that allow customers to choose their preferred combinations

The super SUV, under the hood, flaunts a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine  

The engine produces power output of 666 hp and peak torque of 850 Nm

The car sits on 21-inch alloy wheels that sports new design

The premium brand offers an upgraded interior with features like satellite connectivity, Apple CarPlay, digital car key among others

The super SUV offers a top speed of 305 kmph
Know Lamborghini's plans for India
Click Here