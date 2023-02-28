Lamborghini begins anniversary celebration with ice driving

Published Feb 28, 2023

Automobili Lamborghini has started its 60th anniversary celebrations with Polo Storico contest

The Italian automaker's Polo Storico-certified one-off Miura P400 S boasted its driving features on the St. Moritz's frozen lake

This Miura P400 S which was created back in 1969, has historical significance, according to the automaker

After series of changing hands, the car got damaged in an accident 

It was then converted into a more race car like model after it sustained damages

The car was restored in 2018 and certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in 2020

The luxury automaker shared that it believes in restoration of its classic models

Lamborghini announced earlier that it is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year

It also declared that its anniversary motto is 'The future began in 1963' 
