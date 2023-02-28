Automobili Lamborghini has started its 60th anniversary celebrations with Polo Storico contest
The Italian automaker's Polo Storico-certified one-off Miura P400 S boasted its driving features on the St. Moritz's frozen lake
This Miura P400 S which was created back in 1969, has historical significance, according to the automaker
After series of changing hands, the car got damaged in an accident
It was then converted into a more race car like model after it sustained damages
The car was restored in 2018 and certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in 2020
The luxury automaker shared that it believes in restoration of its classic models
Lamborghini announced earlier that it is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year
It also declared that its anniversary motto is 'The future began in 1963'