The LB744 will be the first electrified V12 powered supercar from Lamborghini
This will come as the brand's first ever PHEV
The LB744 will come with an all-wheel-drive electric mode
The electric mode alone can churn out 180 hp of peak power
The V12 engine of LB744 won't be the same as Aventador
The car gets a central tunnel mounted 3.8 kWh battery pack
LB744 promises 30% less CO2 emission compared to Aventador Ultimae
It gets a carbon fibre chassis that is 10% lightweight than Aventador
The LB744 will come as the first of three Lamborghini PHEVs