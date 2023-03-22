Lamborghini Aventador succeeding LB744 to debut on March 29

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2023

The LB744 will be the first electrified V12 powered supercar from Lamborghini

This will come as the brand's first ever PHEV

The LB744 will come with an all-wheel-drive electric mode

The electric mode alone can churn out 180 hp of peak power

The V12 engine of LB744 won't be the same as Aventador

The car gets a central tunnel mounted 3.8 kWh battery pack

LB744 promises 30% less CO2 emission compared to Aventador Ultimae

It gets a carbon fibre chassis that is 10% lightweight than Aventador

The LB744 will come as the first of three Lamborghini PHEVs
Read more about Lamborghini LB744
Click Here