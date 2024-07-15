Skoda Kushaq is gearing up for a facelift

A facelifted version of Kushaq SUV is slated to launch in August 2025

While the upcoming Kushaq facelift is expected to get a host of updates, will it address the existing concerns?

Despite being an upmarket SUV, Skoda Kushaq has been reported for high engine noise audible from inside the cabin

The Skoda Kushaq has been reported for having issues with its gearbox, as many consumers have complained about it

While its rivals Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta come with wide range of connected car features, Kushaq falls short on that front

Skoda Kushaq's fuel economy too remains one of the concerns among many consumers

Having no diesel engine is certainly a thumbs down point for Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq is raring for an update next year. It is to see if the facelifted version addresses these concerns or not

Skoda is expected to reveal more details about the updated Kushaq soon
