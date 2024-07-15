A facelifted version of Kushaq SUV is slated to launch in August 2025
While the upcoming Kushaq facelift is expected to get a host of updates, will it address the existing concerns?
Despite being an upmarket SUV, Skoda Kushaq has been reported for high engine noise audible from inside the cabin
The Skoda Kushaq has been reported for having issues with its gearbox, as many consumers have complained about it
While its rivals Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta come with wide range of connected car features, Kushaq falls short on that front
Skoda Kushaq's fuel economy too remains one of the concerns among many consumers
Having no diesel engine is certainly a thumbs down point for Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq is raring for an update next year. It is to see if the facelifted version addresses these concerns or not
Skoda is expected to reveal more details about the updated Kushaq soon