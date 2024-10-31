KTM's flagship new ADV makes global debut with AMT. Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 31, 2024

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO has been unveiled globally

The new flagship ADV gets an LED headlight, new tech, and a 1350 cc engine 

KTM says the frame has been made stiffer to improve handling and stability

It is fitted with semi-active suspension that constantly adapts to the terrain conditions

 Check product page

The 1,350 cc unit makes 171 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm

The new 8-inch TFT console has an anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare coating

With the new AMT, riders can choose between manual and automatic modes

The CAMSHIFT tech allows for varying engine behaviour at different rev ranges 

The list of safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and collision warnings
To learn more about the new ADV...
Click Here