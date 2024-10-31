KTM's flagship new ADV makes global debut with AMT. Check details

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO has been unveiled globally
The new flagship ADV gets an LED headlight, new tech, and a 1350 cc engine
KTM says the frame has been made stiffer to improve handling and stability
It is fitted with semi-active suspension that constantly adapts to the terrain conditions
The 1,350 cc unit makes 171 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm
The new 8-inch TFT console has an anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare coating
With the new AMT, riders can choose between manual and automatic modes
The CAMSHIFT tech allows for varying engine behaviour at different rev ranges
The list of safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, brake assist, and collision warnings