Triumph Speed 400 is finally here

The Triumph Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup of the manufacturer.
It starts at ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom
The Speed 400 will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at Chakan.
The Speed 400 comes with all LED lighting
The fit and finish of the motorcycle is quite premium and it does not seem like it is built to a cost
The Speed 400 uses a new liquid-cooled engine that produces 39 bhp and 37.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
Triumph is also offering ride-by-wire throttle and a slipper clutch. There are no adjustable levers.
The speedometer is an analogue unit while the rest of the information is showed in the digital cluster.
The Speed 400 also comes with traction control and dual-channel ABS.