KTM says it is re-evaluating the hardcore 390 Adventure R for India
As of now, India only gets the touring-friendly S variant that misses out on a few features
The off-road spec 390 Adventure R is likely to come on a made-to-order basis
The 390 Adventure range is made in India and exported to the global markets
This allows KTM to launch the R variant alongside the S and X announced earlier
The 390 Adventure R gets more suspension travel of up to 230 mm on both sides
It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels in dual-purpose tyres
All models draw power from the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the motor makes 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque