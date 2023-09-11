KTM 390 Duke launched in new avatar. Check how much it costs

KTM has introduced the 2024 390 Duke motorcycle in India at ₹3.11 lakh
KTM has started to accept bookings for the new 390 Duke for ₹4,499
The deliveries are expected to start before the festive season kicks in
In its new avatar, the 390 Duke comes with new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame
The biggest upgrade is the new engine which comes with increased capacity of 398 cc
Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, it can churn out out 44.25 bhp of maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque
The bike now looks muscular with new tank extension. It also gets new headlight, DRL and split seat setup
The bike gets 32 mm front disc and 240 mm rear discs. The alloy wheels, derived from RC 390, are lighter and have fewer spokes
The bike has a new 5-inch TFT screen which offers music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation