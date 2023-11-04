KTM 250 Duke: Quick review

The 250 Duke has now entered its 3rd generation and it comes with host of upgrades
The motorcycle now uses design inspired from the new 390 Duke. The 250 Duke looks sharper and has a big bike look to it.
The motorcycle now uses an all-new 250 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It does have some vibrations that come and go.
The engine starts pulling aggressively around 6,000 rpm and then it chases the red line. This is when the engine note also sounds good
Because of the larger airbox, the tractability of the engine as improved. It can now pull from as low as 20 kmph in 3rd gear and will pull from 40 kmph in 6th gear.
There is a new 5-inch LCD instrument cluster that shows vital information. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and Type C charger
The instrument cluster is controlled via new switchgear that provides tactile feel even after wearing gloves. The instrument cluster is also quite intuitive.
The rear monoshock is now off-set which helps in increasing ground clearance. The motorcycle didn't scrape on sharpest of bumps.
The damping on the 250 Duke is slightly softer than the 390 Duke. This makes the motorcycle easier to live with when it comes to daily commuting and even touring.
The 6-speed gearbox on duty is quite good and it also comes with bi-directional quickshifter that is smooth on the upshifts at higher revs and can be a bit clunky on downshifting.