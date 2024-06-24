Kona Electric SUV discontinued in India? Check details

Hyundai Motor has removed Kona Electric SUV from its list of EVs on official website
Hyundai Kona was launched in India in 2019, two years after it was introduced in global markets
It was the first electric car from the Korean carmaker to be launched in India
Hyundai Kona, priced from Rs 23.84 lakh, came with a claimed range of 452 kms
The Kona EV has been on sale in India for the past five years without any facelift
The Kona EV used to rival the likes of MG ZS EV before it was withdrawn
Hyundai had introduced the new Kona Electric SUV in global markets recently, but gave India a miss
Hyundai is currently left with only the Ioniq 5 electric SUV as its only EV offering in India
Hyundai is expected to replace the Kona with the upcoming EV version of Creta SUV