Kona Electric SUV discontinued in India? Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 24, 2024

Hyundai Motor has removed Kona Electric SUV from its list of EVs on official website

Hyundai Kona was launched in India in 2019, two years after it was introduced in global markets

It was the first electric car from the Korean carmaker to be launched in India

Hyundai Kona, priced from Rs 23.84 lakh, came with a claimed range of 452 kms

 Check product page

The Kona EV has been on sale in India for the past five years without any facelift

The Kona EV used to rival the likes of MG ZS EV before it was withdrawn

Hyundai had introduced the new Kona Electric SUV in global markets recently, but gave India a miss

Hyundai is currently left with only the Ioniq 5 electric SUV as its only EV offering in India

Hyundai is expected to replace the Kona with the upcoming EV version of Creta SUV
Also check out this new luxury electric SUV heading India's way next month
Click Here