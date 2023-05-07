Know why you should not drive with almost empty tank

Has anyone ever ignored the warning sign on the dashboard when the fuel runs short just to extract the mileage from the last drop? 

Many car owners are guilty of this 

Beware! This habit can cause some serious damage to the car 

Fuel in the tank acts as an insulation and a lubricant. Shortage of it can damage the pump due to overheating

Fuel contains contaminants which, with time, settle at the bottom of the tank

If the car runs on low fuel, then there are high chances that the sludge at the bottom can get sucked by the pump

This can clog the car's injectors and filter

The vehicle can also pump air inside in case of low fuel

Fuel scarcity can break the power to the engine which can halt the vehicle suddenly
