Know the best and worst of EVs

Electric vehicles are taking over the auto industry rapidly
There are positives as well as negatives that these vehicles bring to the table
The silent and no vibration drive of an EV gives a customer a relaxing ride
When it comes to saving money over fuel, EVs are the go to option
Despite its environmental and monetary benefits, range is still an issue with many
Insufficient charging infrastructure is still a problem in a country like India which is putting in effort to adopt green mobility
Electric vehicles are expensive and options of budget-friendly EV models are very few in numbers
With time the health of the battery plummets which in turn effects the range of the electric car
For the speed junkies, EVs might not be the first choice!