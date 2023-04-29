Know the best and worst of EVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 29, 2023

Electric vehicles are taking over the auto industry rapidly

There are positives as well as negatives that these vehicles bring to the table

The silent and no vibration drive of an EV gives a customer a relaxing ride

When it comes to saving money over fuel, EVs are the go to option 

Despite its environmental and monetary benefits, range is still an issue with many

Insufficient charging infrastructure is still a problem in a country like India which is putting in effort to adopt green mobility

Electric vehicles are expensive and options of budget-friendly EV models are very few in numbers

With time the health of the battery plummets which in turn effects the range of the electric car

For the speed junkies, EVs might not be the first choice!
