Know how you can keep your car's engine in shape

It is needless to say that engine is the heart of a vehicle
To keep the working of the vehicle smooth, one must ensure that the engine is in a healthy state
The following tips and tricks will help one to keep the state of the engine upbeat
One must keep in mind to change the engine oil periodically
This ensures smoother functioning of all the parts in the engine
Keep a regular check on the engine coolant
One must keep the air filters clean and dust free as much as possible
Keep a tab on oil leaks
Avoid driving the car on reserved fuel