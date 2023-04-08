Know how you can keep your car's engine in shape

Published Apr 08, 2023

It is needless to say that engine is the heart of a vehicle

To keep the working of the vehicle smooth, one must ensure that the engine is in a healthy state

The following tips and tricks will help one to keep the state of the engine upbeat

One must keep in mind to change the engine oil periodically

This ensures smoother functioning of all the parts in the engine

Keep a regular check on the engine coolant

One must keep the air filters clean and dust free as much as possible

Keep a tab on oil leaks 

Avoid driving the car on reserved  fuel
Know these tips in detail
