Know how you can increase mileage of your car 

Do you have a car with manual gear?
If the answer is yes, there are tips which you can follow to get the best mileage out of it
It is known that a vehicle works efficiently when it is put on a higher gear
It is possible to do so on highways, but what to do when you are in the city?
It is best to use gears such as the first, second, third and fourth while one is navigating through the chaos of a city
The trick is find the spot where the engine works smoothly and is not stressed
The driver should look out for rev range where the engine does not jerk and the gear can be changed with least force
Always use the first gear while starting the car
Use second gear when there is traffic and for open stretches, one can go for higher ones