Know how to keep motorcycles safe from thieves

It is no news how rampant is motorcycle theft in our country
Now as four-wheelers are coming with in-built safety setup, some bike manufacturers are also offering a range of technologies to increase security
Despite these features, one can go ahead and add some extra protection to be cent percent sure
Installation of anti-theft alarm can help one in many ways
Try to choose an alarm which has different sound than a car alarm
Install a kill switch if your bike does not feature one and hide it from plain sight
Use multiple locks such as handle lock, disc brake lock and ignition lock
As old school as this might sound, locking the bike to something stationary and heavy might unnerve even the most notorious thief
For this age-old hack, get a good quality lock along with a strong cable