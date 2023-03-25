Know how to keep motorcycles safe from thieves

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 25, 2023

It is no news how rampant is motorcycle theft in our country

Now as four-wheelers are coming with in-built safety setup, some bike manufacturers are also offering a range of technologies to increase security

Despite these features, one can go ahead and add some extra protection to be cent percent sure

Installation of anti-theft alarm can help one in many ways

Try to choose an alarm which has different sound than a car alarm 

Install a kill switch if your bike does not feature one and hide it from plain sight

Use multiple locks such as handle lock, disc brake lock and ignition lock

As old school as this might sound, locking the bike to something stationary and heavy might unnerve even the most notorious thief

For this age-old hack, get a good quality lock along with a strong cable
Explore these safety hacks in detail
Click Here