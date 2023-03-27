Know how to choose the right insurance for your car

Car insurances are one of the important aspects of owning a car
With so many banks and non-banking institutions offering insurances...
...it becomes important to choose the right one for your car
The following are a few tips to choose the most appropriate insurance
Before applying, it is important to know what you need from an insurance
A thorough research and comparison of benefits are a must
Do ask for add ons as it widens the overall coverage
Check the claim settlement ratio of the insurance under consideration
It is important to read the terms and conditions thoroughly