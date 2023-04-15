Know everything Lamborghini Urus S has to offer

Lamborghini has launched the latest Urus S in the Indian market
The price of this super SUV stands at ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom)
Under the hood, Lamborghini Urus S draws its power from 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor
The engine churns a power output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque
It is mated with eight-speed automatic transmission that powers all the four wheels
The super SUV can sprint from stationary to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds
The luxury car offers a top speed of 305 kmph
This model sits on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard
The interiors of the car gets luxurious upholstery