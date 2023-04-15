Know everything Lamborghini Urus S has to offer

Lamborghini has launched the latest Urus S in the Indian market

The price of this super SUV stands at 4.18 crore (ex-showroom)

Under the hood, Lamborghini Urus S draws its power from 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor

The engine churns a power output of 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque

It is mated with eight-speed automatic transmission that powers all the four wheels

The super SUV can sprint from stationary to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds

The luxury car offers a top speed of 305 kmph

This model sits on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard

The interiors of the car gets luxurious upholstery
