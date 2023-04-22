Know everything about Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition

Tata Motors has launched Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in the Indian market
The price of this new model stands at ₹19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom)
This edition will only be offered in XZ+ Lux variant
This electric vehicle gets a Midnight Black exterior and sits on alloy wheels finished in charcoal grey
The humanity line of the EV is finished in satin black
There is also a #DARK mascot on the front fenders
The interior gets a dark-themed finished
The cabin gets a new 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
This infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay