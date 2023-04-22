Know everything about Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition

Tata Motors has launched Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in the Indian market

The price of this new model stands at 19.04 lakhs (ex-showroom)

This edition will only be offered in XZ+ Lux variant

This electric vehicle gets a Midnight Black exterior and sits on alloy wheels finished in charcoal grey   

The humanity line of the EV is finished in satin black 

There is also a #DARK mascot on the front fenders

The interior gets a dark-themed finished

The cabin gets a new 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

This infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
