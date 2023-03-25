Know everything about Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set to be launched next month
This compact SUV is going to sit below Brezza
Bookings for the model has already been started
The car comes with two petrol engine options
One trim comes with 1.2-litre K-Series engine while the other sports 1.0-litre turbocharged Booster Jet engine
The one with the K-Series engine produces power output of 88 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm
The Booster Jet engine churns power output of 98 bhp and peak torque of 147.6 Nm
The cabin is going to have a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and push button for start/stop among others
The interior is also going to feature 360-degree parking camera and a wireless charger