Know everything about Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 25, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set to be launched next month

This compact SUV is going to sit below Brezza

Bookings for the model has already been started

The car comes with two petrol engine options

One trim comes with 1.2-litre K-Series engine while the other sports 1.0-litre turbocharged Booster Jet engine

The one with the K-Series engine produces power output of 88 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm

The Booster Jet engine churns power output of 98 bhp and peak torque of 147.6 Nm

The cabin is going to have a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and push button for start/stop among others

The interior is also going to feature 360-degree parking camera and a wireless charger
Know Maruti's Fronx features in detail
Click Here