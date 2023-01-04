Kia's December sales shine big time

Kia announces that it sold about 3.36 lakh units in all of 2022
The figure combines domestic as well as export sales
Kia's cumulative sales hit eight lakh as well since the brand's debut in India
Among these figures, Kia Seltos remains the punch that continues to push the automaker's sales
Following Seltos, Kia's other models such as Sonet, Carnival and Carens continue to grab attention in the Indian market
Kia shares it sold about 2.54 lakh units in the Indian market last year
Kia EV6 is the company's recent offering and also its most expensive one
Kia EV6's price starts from ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia is also gearing up to unveil its latest electric vehicle, the EV9 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023