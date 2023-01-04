Kia's December sales shine big time

Hindustan Times
Published Jan 04, 2023
Published Jan 04, 2023

Kia announces that it sold about 3.36 lakh units in all of 2022

The figure combines domestic as well as export sales

Kia's cumulative sales hit eight lakh as well since the brand's debut in India 

Among these figures, Kia Seltos remains the punch that continues to push the automaker's sales  

Following Seltos, Kia's other models such as Sonet, Carnival and Carens continue to grab attention in the Indian market 

Kia shares it sold about 2.54 lakh units in the Indian market last year

Kia EV6 is the company's recent offering and also its most expensive one

Kia EV6's price starts from 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia is also gearing up to unveil its latest electric vehicle, the EV9 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023
