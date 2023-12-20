Delivery for the SUV will commence from January 2024
Buyers of the MT variant of 1.5-litre diesel powered Kia Sonet facelift will have to wait till February 2024
Kia Sonet facelift is available in three trim and nine different colour options including two dual-tone themes
Kia Sonet facelift is available in GT-Line, Tech-Line and X-Line trim options
New Sonet carries a wide range of design updates including revamped headlamps, grille, addition of rear LED light bar
The cabin too has become more upmarket with new features and updated design layout
The compact SUV is available in three different powertrain options
There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine
Transmission options for the SUV include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT