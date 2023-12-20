Kia India opens bookings for Sonet facelift compact SUV

Published Dec 20, 2023

Delivery for the SUV will commence from January 2024

Buyers of the MT variant of 1.5-litre diesel powered Kia Sonet facelift will have to wait till February 2024

Kia Sonet facelift is available in three trim and nine different colour options including two dual-tone themes

Kia Sonet facelift is available in GT-Line, Tech-Line and X-Line trim options

New Sonet carries a wide range of design updates including revamped headlamps, grille, addition of rear LED light bar

The cabin too has become more upmarket with new features and updated design layout

The compact SUV is available in three different powertrain options

There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Transmission options for the SUV include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT
