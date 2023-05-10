Besides a compact and eye-catching design, the car gets host of features
Priced between ₹11.31 lakh and ₹15.95 lakh, Kia Sonet is available in nearly 20 trim options in both petrol and diesel choices
Kia Sonet SUV is available in eight different exterior colour options including two dual-tone themes
Check the colour options of the Kia Sonet SUV
Intense Red
Intense Blue
Gravity Grey
Aurora Black Pearl
Sparkling Silver
Glacier White Pearl
Intense Red and Aurora Black Pearl
Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl