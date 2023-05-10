Kia Sonet has established itself as a highly popular SUVs in India in a very short span

Priced between 11.31 lakh and 15.95 lakh, Kia Sonet is available in nearly 20 trim options in both petrol and diesel choices

Kia Sonet SUV is available in eight different exterior colour options including two dual-tone themes

Intense Red

Intense Blue

Gravity Grey

Aurora Black Pearl

Sparkling Silver

Glacier White Pearl

Intense Red and Aurora Black Pearl

Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl
