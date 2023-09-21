Kia Seltos new variants launched. Check what they offer

Kia has introduced two new variants of its flagship SUV Seltos
The new variants will be offered with a turbo petrol engine and the diesel engine
The new GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants are offered with ADAS technology
The new Seltos variants are priced between ₹19.40 lakh and ₹19.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
These vairnats have been introduced ahead of festive season to reduce the waiting period
The new variants are expected to help in reducing the waiting period to 7-9 weeks
Seltos offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System featuring 17 autonomous features
These variants will offer electronic parking brake with auto hold feature
Kia is also offering 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels finished in glossy black colour