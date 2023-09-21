Kia Seltos new variants launched. Check what they offer

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2023

Kia has introduced two new variants of its flagship SUV Seltos

The new variants will be offered with a turbo petrol engine and the diesel engine

The new GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants are offered with ADAS technology

The new Seltos variants are priced between 19.40 lakh and 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

These vairnats have been introduced ahead of festive season to reduce the waiting period

The new variants are expected to help in reducing the waiting period to 7-9 weeks

Seltos offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System featuring 17 autonomous features

These variants will offer electronic parking brake with auto hold feature

Kia is also offering 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels finished in glossy black colour
