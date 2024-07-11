Kia Seltos might go hybrid by...

Kia Seltos is all set to get a hybrid powertrain option with the the next-generation model.
It will mark the debut of a hybrid (HEV) powertrain for the first time in the Seltos' history
The Kia Seltos Hybrid is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.
The introduction of the Kia Seltos Hybrid aligns with the company’s broader electrification strategy.
The Kia Seltos is one of the key players in the domestic compact SUV segment in India since its launch in 2019, primarily due to the value proposition it offers.
The addition of a fuel-efficient hybrid tech could further strengthen Kia's position in this crucial market.
The Kia Seltos Hybrid is expected to borrow the proven 1.6-liter hybrid system currently used in the Hyundai Kona Hybrid.
This system delivers a healthy 141 bhp and boasts of a combined fuel efficiency of 18.1 to 19.8 kmpl.
Kia is also developing a dedicated electronic all-wheel-drive (E-AWD) system specifically for the Seltos Hybrid which is aimed at enhancing driving performance.