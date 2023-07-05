Kia Seltos facelift debuts in India: What has changed?

Kia will officially announce the price of Seltos facelift on July 14
Here are some of the key changes the SUV has undergone in its new avatar
Kia has updated the front face of Seltos SUV with a new grille and bumper
The LED headlight units, LED DRL and the foglamps have all undergone design changes
On the sides, the Seltos SUV now gets redesigned alloy wheels which measure up to 18 inches
At the rear, Kia has updated the LED taillights as well as the tail gate
Kia has added an LED light bar at the rear that runs across the width of the tail gate
The Seltos facelift SUV will now come with a panoramic sunroof for the first time
On the inside, the Seltos SUV will come with an updated dashboard which houses a new dual screen set-up
The new Seltos will also come with 17 ADAS features 3 powertrain options and 5 transmission choices