Kia Seltos facelift debuts in India: What has changed?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 05, 2023

Kia will officially announce the price of Seltos facelift on July 14

Here are some of the key changes the SUV has undergone in its new avatar

Kia has updated the front face of Seltos SUV with a new grille and bumper

The LED headlight units, LED DRL and the foglamps have all undergone design changes

 Check product page

On the sides, the Seltos SUV now gets redesigned alloy wheels which measure up to 18 inches

At the rear, Kia has updated the LED taillights as well as the tail gate

Kia has added an LED light bar at the rear that runs across the width of the tail gate

The Seltos facelift SUV will now come with a panoramic sunroof for the first time

On the inside, the Seltos SUV will come with an updated dashboard which houses a new dual screen set-up

The new Seltos will also come with 17 ADAS features 3 powertrain options and 5 transmission choices
Check out the first look video of the new Kia Seltos to find out what more does the SUV offer in its new avatar
Click Here