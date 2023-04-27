Kia Seltos becomes company's most exported vehicle from India

Published Apr 27, 2023

Kia has exported over two lakh units from its India plant so far

The milestone has been reached in under four years since commencing operations here

The most exported vehicle, Seltos, contributed 68% to the figures

 A total of 135,885 units of the Seltos SUV have been exported

These units were exported from Kia's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh

Kia Sonet has contributed 54,406 units to exports so far

Kia Carens has contributed 8,230 units to exports so far

Kia India exports to over 95 countries including the Middle East and Africa

Its highest-ever monthly exports stood at 9,462 units in December 2022
