Kia Seltos becomes company's most exported vehicle from India

Kia has exported over two lakh units from its India plant so far
The milestone has been reached in under four years since commencing operations here
The most exported vehicle, Seltos, contributed 68% to the figures
A total of 135,885 units of the Seltos SUV have been exported
These units were exported from Kia's Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh
Kia Sonet has contributed 54,406 units to exports so far
Kia Carens has contributed 8,230 units to exports so far
Kia India exports to over 95 countries including the Middle East and Africa
Its highest-ever monthly exports stood at 9,462 units in December 2022