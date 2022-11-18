Kia refreshes Seltos with these features, makes it more powerful

Kia Seltos has made its debut in US with its changes on the outside and cabin upgrades
The new Seltos is also more powerful than the models sold in India
Kia has made changes to the face of the new Seltos
It now comes with redesigned grille, reworked LED headlights and fog lights too
The profile remains largely similar, but gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels
The tail lights also have new design and resemble the ones seen on Carens
Inside the cabin, the SUV gets an updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen
It also gets ADAS features like Driver Attention Warning, Lane Follow Assist etc
Under the hood, the new Seltos gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine
The new Seltos offers 20 hp more power than previous generation models