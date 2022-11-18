Kia refreshes Seltos with these features, makes it more powerful

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 18, 2022

Kia Seltos has made its debut in US with its changes on the outside and cabin upgrades

The new Seltos is also more powerful than the models sold in India

Kia has made changes to the face of the new Seltos

It now comes with redesigned grille, reworked LED headlights and fog lights too

The profile remains largely similar, but gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels

The tail lights also have new design and resemble the ones seen on Carens

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets an updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen

It also gets ADAS features like Driver Attention Warning, Lane Follow Assist etc

Under the hood, the new Seltos gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine

The new Seltos offers 20 hp more power than previous generation models
