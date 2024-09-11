Kia India to launch SUV close to 90 Lakhs. Check it out. 

Kia has revealed a few teasers of its upcoming EV9 SUV in India aimed at premium buyers.
The EV9 is an all-electric SUV with a boxy but bold and futuristic design.
The interior will have two 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment as well as the instrument cluster.
Kia promises upto 490 km of range on the EV9 launched in the international markets.
There is a provision for vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology on the car for powering your devices or camping equipment.
The SUV gets distinctive 'Star-Map' LED DRLs as well as LED headlamps which add to it's futuristic look.
A dual sunroof is also offered in the GT-Line variant of the EV9, giving a roomier and airier feel to the cabin.
Charging on the SUV can be done at 400 Volts or 800 Volts depending on the charger available.
The car is also offered with a Dual-motor AWD system that makes upto 379 hp with 700 Nm of torque.