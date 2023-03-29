Kia EV9 with over 500-km range to launch this year

Kia has revealed full details of the EV9 electric SUV ahead of its launch later this year
Kia will launch the EV9 in standard and long wheelbase variants with RWD and AWD options
A more powerful GT-Line variant with level 3 ADAS features will be launched in 2025
The electric SUV will be equipped with two battery options - a 76.1 kWh unit and a bigger 99.8 kWh unit
The smaller battery pack equipped with 800 volt technology supports fast charging and can recharge for over 200 kms in 15 minutes
Powered by a single electric motor, the EV9 can generate at least 201 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque
The performance can be boosted up to 380 hp and 700 Nm in the AWD variants
The EV9 can offer up to 541 kms of range on a single charge
The interior is dominated by three screens with dual 12.3-inch touchscreen display at the centre
The second row captain seats can swivel 180 degrees