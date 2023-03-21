Kia EV5 comes as the latest from the South Korean automaker

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 21, 2023

Kia EV5 is a concept electric SUV heavily influenced by EV9

The EV will launch in China in late 2023

From front profile to side and rear, the EV9 influence is evident

The sleek LED lights at front and rear enhance the car's visual appeal

A floating roof, clean side profile, asymmetrical design wheels, thick black cladding are the design elements at exterior

An octagonal steering with minimal buttons and a wide touchscreen display are the USP inside the cabin of the EV5

The front seats appear with a bench-like design thanks to the clever positioning of the storage and removal of centre console

A very exciting feature of the EV5 is the swivelling seats, just like the EV9

It gets a panoramic sunroof covering entire roof of EV5 that also acts as a solar panel
