Kia Carens diesel to soon get this new feature

Kia India plans to introduce the iMT gearbox in Carens diesel variants

The carmaker will upgrade the Carens lineup with new engines that are RDE norm compliant soon

Carens is currently available with manual, automatic and DCT transmission options

The iMT transmission will be a first for Carens, and is expected to launch before April

A leaked document has revealed that Kia may also drive in a new base variant with five seats

Kia currently offers Carens with six and seven seater configurations

Under the hood, Carens offers 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines besides a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit

The three-row MPV is Kia's third best-selling model since its launch in February last year

It rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti XL6 among others in the premium segment
