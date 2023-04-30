Key tips on how not to charge an electric vehicle

Published Apr 30, 2023

Electric vehicles are taking over the auto industry in a steady way

People are becoming aware of the benefits of EVs and the way these vehicles need care

There are certain tips that one needs to take care of when charging an EV

Never overcharge an electric car. Always try to keep the charge at 80%

Don't drain out the battery entirely

Lithium-ion batteries produce immense heat while the EV is at work, hence charging just after a ride is not advisable

Many EV owners charge their vehicles frequently

Frequent charging of an electric vehicle impacts battery health which in turn...

...affects the range
Know these tips in details
