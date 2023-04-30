Key tips on how not to charge an electric vehicle

Electric vehicles are taking over the auto industry in a steady way
People are becoming aware of the benefits of EVs and the way these vehicles need care
There are certain tips that one needs to take care of when charging an EV
Never overcharge an electric car. Always try to keep the charge at 80%
Don't drain out the battery entirely
Lithium-ion batteries produce immense heat while the EV is at work, hence charging just after a ride is not advisable
Many EV owners charge their vehicles frequently
Frequent charging of an electric vehicle impacts battery health which in turn...
...affects the range