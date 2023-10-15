Growth in sales of used cars has even surpassed new car sales growth rate
Factors like Covid-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, job losses, inflation etc have propelled growth of used car sales in India
Buying a perfect used car can be exciting and complicated at the same time
Here are some key tips to follow if you are planning to buy a used car
Set a budget first that fits your affordability
Do thorough research on market and vehicles
Choose the right seller to avoid scam
Get each and every historic details and reports of the preferred car you plan to buy
Take test drive, multiple times if you feel required to understand the vehicle
Hire a professional technician to understand the car and any hidden mechanical issues in it
Understand paperwork and negotiate terms before signing the deal