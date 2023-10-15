Used car sales have been growing fast in India over the last few years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 15, 2023

Growth in sales of used cars has even surpassed new car sales growth rate

Factors like Covid-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, job losses, inflation etc have propelled growth of used car sales in India

Buying a perfect used car can be exciting and complicated at the same time

Here are some key tips to follow if you are planning to buy a used car

Set a budget first that fits your affordability

Do thorough research on market and vehicles

Choose the right seller to avoid scam

Get each and every historic details and reports of the preferred car you plan to buy

Take test drive, multiple times if you feel required to understand the vehicle

Hire a professional technician to understand the car and any hidden mechanical issues in it

Understand paperwork and negotiate terms before signing the deal
Check more on what are the tips to follow while buying a used car
Click Here