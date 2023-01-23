Key tips to choose right insurance for your car

Published Jan 23, 2023

Various finance companies in India offer insurance for vehicle owners

There are tons of different car insurance policies available in the market

However, choosing the right policy can be challenging

 It is important to research thoroughly before picking the right policy that suits your needs

You should first self-assess your requirement and figure out what type of policy you want

 You should also opt for comparing multiple policies from different insurance companies

Compare the plans in terms of sum insured, inclusions and exclusions of the policy

Before buying the policy, always know thoroughly about its claim process

Always check the claim settlement ratio (CSR) of the insurer
Take time and read the terms and conditions thoroughly before buying the policy
