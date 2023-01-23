Key tips to choose right insurance for your car

Various finance companies in India offer insurance for vehicle owners
There are tons of different car insurance policies available in the market
However, choosing the right policy can be challenging
It is important to research thoroughly before picking the right policy that suits your needs
You should first self-assess your requirement and figure out what type of policy you want
You should also opt for comparing multiple policies from different insurance companies
Compare the plans in terms of sum insured, inclusions and exclusions of the policy
Before buying the policy, always know thoroughly about its claim process
Always check the claim settlement ratio (CSR) of the insurer