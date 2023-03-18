Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is all about ninja power

Kawasaki has introduced its all-new Eliminator 400
This cruiser motorcycle comes with a bulky fuel tank and low-set split seats
The motorcycle has an 18-inch wheel at the front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear side
The bike is powered by 398 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor
The engine generates a power output of 47 bhp and a peak torque of 37 Nm
It offers a round LCD digital console that includes multiple features such as the speedometer, odometer and trip-meters among others
The front face flaunts a round, black LED headlamp
At the rear side, the motorcycle gets twin shocks and single disc brakes
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 gets dual-channel ABS as standard