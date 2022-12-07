Jugaad at its best? Maruti Swift becomes Lamborghini lookalike for 10 lakh!

Nurul Haque, a car mechanic from Assam, modified an old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini lookalike sports car
He spent four months and spent ₹10.20 lakh to modify the Swift into this
This Lamborghini Squadra Corse open-top SC20 lookalike was based on a second-hand model of Swift
It has gullwing doors, three exhausts and a sports car-like spoiler at the rear
Nurul Haque removed the Swift's body frame and modified it based on videos he found on YouTube
Haque spent around ₹6.20 lakh to give final shape to the car which originally would cost around ₹5 crore
He decided to gift the car to state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sarma said he was 'delighted' to receive the gift from the mechanic from Karimganj
Sarma also sat behind the wheels of the modified Swift to get a feel