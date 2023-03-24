Jimny to Thar 5-door: Five upcoming SUVs in 2023 to wait for

From adventure SUVs to CNG models, these could be worth the wait for SUV lovers
The first among the upcoming SUVs to be launched in India is Maruti Fronx
Fronx was unveiled at the Auto Expo in January, and will be launched in April
It will be powered by a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet engine and a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet unit
Maruti Jimny is one of the most highly-anticipated SUVs, set for launch this summer
Unveiled at the Auto Expo, the Jimny will take on off-road SUVs like Mahindra Thar
Jimny already has garnered more than 23,000 bookings since its debut
To counter Jimny, Mahindra too will come up with a new Thar that will offer five doors
The 5-door Thar has been spotted a number of times testing on roads, hinting at its launch soon
Honda is also going to launch a compact SUV that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others
Meanwhile Tata Motors is also expected to drive in the CNG version of Punch SUV before the year ends