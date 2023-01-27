Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already a hit before its launch in the Indian market
The Mahindra Thar's rival is clocking 1,000 bookings every day
Currently, the five-door model's bookings have crossed 10,000 mark
The car made its debut at the Auto Expo early 2023
The car is based on ladder frame chassis
It comes with 2,590 mm wheelbase
This provides sufficient space for luggage & promise of space for rear-seat passengers
This SUV comes with 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine capable of generating power of 103 bhp and 134 Nm torque
It offers variants with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic torque converter automatic setup