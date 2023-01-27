Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 27, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already a hit before its launch in the Indian market

The Mahindra Thar's rival is clocking 1,000 bookings every day

Currently, the five-door model's bookings have crossed 10,000 mark

The car made its debut at the Auto Expo early 2023

The car is based on ladder frame chassis 

It comes with 2,590 mm wheelbase 

This provides sufficient space for luggage & promise of space for rear-seat passengers

This SUV comes with 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine capable of generating power of 103 bhp and 134 Nm torque 

It offers variants with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic torque converter automatic setup
