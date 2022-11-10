Jeep’s best-seller sees 4 price hikes in a year 

Jeep has hiked the price of Compass SUV once again

This is the fourth price hike for Compass since the start of the year

In the latest hike, the price of Compass has gone up by 1.80 lakh

The biggest hike has been on the base variant of the diesel unit

1.4 petrol DCT 5th Anniversary Edition has seen hike of 1.20 lakh

Jeep Compass price in India now starts from 20.89 lakh

And it goes up to 32.67 lakh for the Trailhawk Edition 

The Longitude, Night Eagle variants have seen prices hiked up to 25,000
