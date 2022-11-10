Jeep’s best-seller sees 4 price hikes in a year 

Jeep has hiked the price of Compass SUV once again
This is the fourth price hike for Compass since the start of the year
In the latest hike, the price of Compass has gone up by ₹1.80 lakh
The biggest hike has been on the base variant of the diesel unit
1.4 petrol DCT 5th Anniversary Edition has seen hike of ₹1.20 lakh
Jeep Compass price in India now starts from ₹20.89 lakh
And it goes up to ₹32.67 lakh for the Trailhawk Edition
The Longitude, Night Eagle variants have seen prices hiked up to ₹25,000