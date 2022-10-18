Jeep has officially taken the covers off its first fully-electric SUV Avenger
It is based on the eCMP platform of the Stellantis group
Avenger gets the iconic grille flanked by LED headlights
The electric SUV stands on a set of 18-inch aluminium wheels
At the rear, the electric SUV gets signature LED tail lights
The interior of the Avenger is plush, gets a 10.25-inch driver display and infotainment screen
The SUV draws power from its new 54 kWh lithium-ion battery
Jeep claims that the range could go up to 550 kms in urban setup
It offers drive and terrain modes like Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand