Jeep’s first EV is built for off-road

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2022

Jeep has officially taken the covers off its first fully-electric SUV Avenger

It is based on the eCMP platform of the Stellantis group

Avenger gets the iconic grille flanked by LED headlights

The electric SUV stands on a set of 18-inch aluminium wheels

At the rear, the electric SUV gets signature LED tail lights

The interior of the Avenger is plush, gets a 10.25-inch driver display and infotainment screen

The SUV draws power from its new 54 kWh lithium-ion battery

Jeep claims that the range could go up to 550 kms in urban setup

It offers drive and terrain modes like Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand
Log on to HT Auto to read more about it
Click Here