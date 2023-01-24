Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable bobber in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

42 Bobber is based on Jawa 42

Jawa has repositioned the rear tail lamp

The fuel tank is taken from Yezdi Roadster and gets tank pads

The engine is the same 334 cc unit

The headlamp is also borrowed from the Yezdi Roadster

The instrument cluster is borrowed from the Roadster and is a bit hard to read under direct sunlight

The single-piece seat is new and gets adjustability

The motorcycle gets an all-new handlebar and there are bar-end mirrors as well

There is a USB Type-C and Type-A charging port

42 Bobber is offered in multiple paint schemes so that it can appeal to more people
