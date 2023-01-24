Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable bobber in India

42 Bobber is based on Jawa 42
Jawa has repositioned the rear tail lamp
The fuel tank is taken from Yezdi Roadster and gets tank pads
The engine is the same 334 cc unit
The headlamp is also borrowed from the Yezdi Roadster
The instrument cluster is borrowed from the Roadster and is a bit hard to read under direct sunlight
The single-piece seat is new and gets adjustability
The motorcycle gets an all-new handlebar and there are bar-end mirrors as well
There is a USB Type-C and Type-A charging port
42 Bobber is offered in multiple paint schemes so that it can appeal to more people