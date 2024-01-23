Jawa 350: Quick review

Jawa recently launched the 350 in the Indian market.
It replaces the Standard in the lineup. The motorcycle is priced at ₹2.14 lakh ex-showroom
Jawa has made some significant improvement when it comes to build quality.
The engine is now larger and heavily retuned for low and mid-range.
It reaches 80 kmph quite quickly but after that the acceleration tapers down and there are evident vibrations.
The gearbox is quite slick for the most part and rev matching is quite easily as well.
The chrome on the motorcycle feels of high quality and so does the garnishes and side panels.
The suspension is also new and absorbs bumps very well. Only the sharp bumps get transferred to the rider.
Braking duties are still performed by disc brakes at both ends. There is a dual-channel ABS.