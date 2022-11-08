It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!

Tata Motors announced that it has produced 50,000 EVs till now
The company rolled out its 50,000 unit of EV from its Pune production centre
The automaker has taken a lead over other EV manufacturers in the Indian market
Tata Motors' best-selling EV model is the Nexon EV
About 21,997 units of Nexon EV have been sold till September
Tata Motors also recently launched the pocket-friendly Tiago EV
Tigor EV is one more offering from the automaker
All the EVs from the brand is based on Ziptron architecture
Tata Motors has plans to launch 10 EVs by 2025