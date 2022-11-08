It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2022

Tata Motors announced that it has produced 50,000 EVs till now

The company rolled out its 50,000 unit of EV from its Pune production centre

The automaker has taken a lead over other EV manufacturers in the Indian market 

Tata Motors' best-selling EV model is the Nexon EV

About 21,997 units of Nexon EV have been sold till September

Tata Motors also recently launched the pocket-friendly Tiago EV

Tigor EV is one more offering from the automaker

All the EVs from the brand is based on Ziptron architecture 

Tata Motors has plans to launch 10 EVs by 2025
To know more
Click Here