Is your vehicle turning your air toxic?

Centre for Science & Environment (CSE) says yes...
CSE says vehicles in Delhi contributed to half of PM2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi this Diwali week
This varied between 49.3% and 53% in Delhi through Diwali week
Delhi AQI has reached alarming levels once again
While stubble burning and weather pattern contribute to toxic air...
Delhi has been promoting EVs and CNG vehicles which have no or less emissions
Delhi has more private vehicles than any other Indian city
An effective and collective plan with all concerned stakeholders, however, remains missing