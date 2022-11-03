Is your vehicle turning your air toxic?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Centre for Science & Environment (CSE) says yes...

CSE says vehicles in Delhi contributed to half of PM2.5 pollution from local sources in Delhi this Diwali week

This varied between 49.3% and 53% in Delhi through Diwali week

Delhi AQI has reached alarming levels once again

While stubble burning and weather pattern contribute to toxic air...

Delhi has been promoting EVs and CNG vehicles which have no or less emissions

Delhi has more private vehicles than any other Indian city

An effective and collective plan with all concerned stakeholders, however, remains missing
Will clampdown on polluting vehicles help Delhi & NCR breathe easier?
