Is Twitter CEO Elon Musk hurting Tesla prospects?

Musk has sold Tesla stock worth $3.58 billion. He has sold stock worth $23 billion since April
Much of the money is believed to have gone towards acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal
Shares of the EV company have been on a stunning decline & the latest sale will further hurt
Musk is facing a lot of flak for his decisions at Twitter & this isn't likely to help Tesla image either
Musk recently lost the title of being the world's wealthiest person to Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault
Admired & slammed for his eccentric style, Musk has found the going tough in recent times
Tesla has some mammoth goals to extend dominance in EV world. But is Musk distracted?