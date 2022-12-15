Is Twitter CEO Elon Musk hurting Tesla prospects?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

Musk has sold Tesla stock worth $3.58 billion. He has sold stock worth $23 billion since April

Much of the money is believed to have gone towards acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal

Shares of the EV company have been on a stunning decline & the latest sale will further hurt

Musk is facing a lot of flak for his decisions at Twitter & this isn't likely to help Tesla image either

Musk recently lost the title of being the world's wealthiest person to Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault

Admired & slammed for his eccentric style, Musk has found the going tough in recent times

Tesla has some mammoth goals to extend dominance in EV world. But is Musk distracted?
Check out the very latest from Elon Musk here...
Click Here